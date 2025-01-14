Lake Effect Snow To Bring Up To Foot Of Snow

A Lake Effect Snowstorm could bring over a foot of snow to parts of Chautauqua County today.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Southern Erie, and Wyoming Counties until 4am Thursday.

The area could see additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds may gust as high as 35 mph, causing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Travel during this morning and tonight’s commutes could be very difficult with poor visibility and snow cover on the road.

Drivers are urged to prepare for rapid changes in weather, visibility, and road conditions.