Lakewood Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Children

A Lakewood man has been arrested on rape charges.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation on July 18 found that 29-year old Alex Rosage allegedly engaged in sexual contact with two female girls under the age of 13.

Rosage has been charged with 1st Degree Rape and Forcible touching. He was taken into custody by Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Road patrol and sent to the Chautauqua County Jail to await arraignment. Rosage will appear on the charges in Portland Town Court.