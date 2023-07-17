Lakewood Man Dies Following Motorcycle Crash

A Lakewood man died following a motorcycle crash on Fairmount Avenue Friday afternoon.

Lakewood Fire Department responded to Fairmount and Babcock Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. Friday for a car accident involving a motorcycle.

Ellicott Police report that a car headed east that was driven by 52-year old Michael Hart of Falconer pulled into the path of a motorcycle that was headed west.

The motorcycle operator, 65-year old Richard Burham, was transported to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to UPMC Hamot where he died of his injuries.

A portion of Fairmount Avenue had to be closed for a few hours due to the accident.

Hart was cited for failure to yield the right away and will appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.