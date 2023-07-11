Lakewood Village Board Approves Applying for Stormwater Project Grant

Lakewood Village Board has approved The Alliance applying for a state grant to improve stormwater drainage near Fairmount Avenue.

The village has been working with the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy, the Chautauqua Lake & Watershed Management Alliance, and EcoStrategies on the Fairmount Avenue Constructed Wetland Project.

The Alliance Executive Director Randall Perry said the project site is a triangular piece of property owned by the village where the railroad intersects with Fairmount Avenue, “It was constructed as a storm water basin many years ago. Since then, it’s become short circuited and largely non-functional, or under-functional. Basically, the water flows from one culvert to the next in a straight line. What this proposed project would do would be to construct a wetland system of shallow pools and vegetated flow pads to extend the flow path.”

Perry said it’ll allow for short-term detention of stormwater during heavy rain events.

He said while the proposed project is near the recently announced Grandview Stormwater Management Project, it will handle different storm run off.

The Alliance will submit the grant to the State Department of Environmental Conservation‘s Water Quality Improvement Project grant program. The requested amount is about $306,095 with a $61,219 local match. Perry said a grant request has been submitted to the County for funding through the occupancy tax grant for lakes and waterways for part of the local match requirement with remaining match requirements being funded through The Alliance’s Match Fund program.

The grant is due by the end of this month with awards being announced by the end of the year.

The Lakewood Village Board also approved distributing funds for Lake Management Association fees with $2,000 being allocated to the Chautauqua Lake Association, $2,000 to the Chautauqua Lake Partnership, and $1,000 to the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy.