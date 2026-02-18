Lakewood Woman Charged With Abandoning Animals

A Lakewood woman has been charged with abandoning animals.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that Chautauqua County Humane Society employees discovered three cats that had abandoned by the back entrance of the facility after regular hours. Staff members said two of the cats were found inside a cardboard box that had been duct-taped shut. The third cat was found in a cat carrier backpack. All three cats were immediately brought inside for evaluation and veterinary care.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested 41-year old Tina Holland and ticketed her with Abandonment of Animals. She will appear in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.

Donations to the Chautauqua County Humane Society can be made at https://chqhumane.org/.