Landlord Facing Hefty Housing Code Violation Fines Is Cooperating With City of Jamestown

A landlord facing hefty fines for housing code violations is cooperating with the City of Jamestown as the Department of Development works to bring other landlords into compliance.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk informed the City Council Housing Committee that the attorney for Andrew Jarrett, as well as Jarrett himself, have been in contact with the department about remediating properties at issue, “The fact remains, they did not do what they were supposed to do leading up to their court date, nor did they show up for court, or send any representation. So, the judge did issue those fines and that is something we can forgive or negotiate down. It is what it is. So, I’m hopeful that maybe they’ll continue to make some progress. As long as they do I’m happy to work with them.”

Surdyk said properties that are not remediated or do not have a work plan that is signed off on by Code Enforcement Officers can be brought back into court with compounded fines.

Jarrett, as owner of multiple limited liability corporations that were found guilty of multiple housing code violations, was fined $30,350 in Housing Court on August 22, 2025.

Surdyk said her department is working on putting together their next set of cases against the owner of several properties with code violations with plans to serve that owner in the near future.