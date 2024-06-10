Langworthy Endorses Molitor, Bobseine Gains 3rd Party Line for 150th State Assembly Race

WDOE reports Congressman Nick Langworthy has endorsed the GOP candidate for the 150th State Assembly district race.

Langworthy endorsed Andrew Molitor while on a stop in Fredonia. He said he is “very confident” that Molitor will be able fill the shoes of Andrew Goodell, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Molitor works in the County District Attorney’s Office. He is a First Assistant District Attorney and has 10 years experience as a prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate for the 150th State Assembly district has announced he has gained a third independent party line for the November general election.

Mike Bobseine, who is running on the Democrat and Working Families Party lines, will also be running on the Restore Freedom Party line.

Bobseine is a private attorney and has previously served as a school board president and member; county legislator, Family Court Magistrate, and City of Dunkirk Attorney.