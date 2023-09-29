Latino Heritage Celebration Planned for Saturday, Sept. 30 in Downtown Jamestown

A Latino Heritage Celebration will take place in downtown Jamestown this Saturday, September 30.

The event will take place from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Winter Garden Plaza on North Main Street and at the YWCA Jamestown facility located at 401 North Main Street.

There will be music by Synergy Entertainment and singer Sabrina Gustafson. Food vendors will include 3Cs Catering, El Rincón Criollo from Dunkirk, and St. Luke’s Colombian Food.

YWCA Jamestown’s Book M.A.R.K. program will read a bilingual story and do a follow-up activity with young children. Organizations from the Jamestown area also will be available to provide information about their business, community programs, and job opportunities

The community is welcome to stay at the Winter Garden Plaza following the Latino Heritage event for a Shakespearean performance by Madness Most Discreet Theatre Co. from Jamestown.