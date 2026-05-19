Laurel Memorial Run/Walk Seeking Logo Designs

The Laurel Memorial Run and Walk is seeking designs for this year’s logo.

The person who designs the winning entry will receive a $50 gift card to a business of their choosing.

Laurel Run was started in 1997 by Wayne and Elaine Hotelling of Silver Creek. The annual event is named in honor of their oldest daughter. Laurel, who died in 2017. She had Down syndrome, and the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk seeks to raise awareness and appreciation about the achievements of people with Down syndrome and other types of disabilities.

The Laurel Memorial Run and Walk raises money for Filling the Gap, Inc., which works with The Resource Center to support people with disabilities and their families in Chautauqua County.

The logo contest is open to anyone. Entries should not be too intricate, since the design needs to reproduce well on a T-shirt. Artists also are encouraged to submit original designs, rather than using artwork they find online or through other sources.

Designs must be received by Monday, June 1. The public will have the opportunity to vote online to help determine the winning design.

Designs should be submitted to: Laurel Run Logo Contest, c/o Filling the Gap, 92 Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown, NY, 14701. Designs also may be submitted electronically to kayla.depane@fillingthegap.net. All entries become the property of Filling the Gap.

The 30th annual Laurel Memorial Run/Walk is set for July 17 and 18. The traditional Jamestown-to-Dunkirk relay run will take place Friday, July 17. The following morning in Silver Creek, there will be an 8-kilometer running race, a 5k run/walk, a 1k fun walk, children’s runs, and “Laurel’s Memorial Lap” (a free event that is open to anyone who has a disability).

For more information about the logo contest or the Laurel Memorial Run/Walk, phone 716-483-2344, extension 90135.