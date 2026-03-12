Law Enforcement Patrols Have Increased Ahead Of St. Patrick’s Day

New York State Police and local law enforcement patrols have increased details through St. Patrick’s Day to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving.

This annual traffic safety enforcement period is in effect now through Tuesday, March 17.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven James said, “State Police and local law enforcement will be vigilant as always, intercepting drunk drivers throughout the state this St. Patrick’s Day. Driving is a privilege, not a right. The goal is to ensure that people think twice before drinking and getting behind the wheel. We will continue to work with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to keep New York’s roads the safest in the nation by educating and reminding people to plan ahead.”

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) funds the annual mobilization. In addition to DWI checkpoints, law enforcement officers will increase roving patrols during the enforcement period to watch for speeding and distracted drivers and those violating the state’s ‘Move Over Law.’ New York State Police also will conduct checks at retail establishments to target underage drinking and unlawful sales to minors during the campaign.

During last year’s St. Patrick’s Day impaired driving enforcement operation, officers statewide arrested 1,224 people for DWI, issued 10,314 tickets for speeding and issued 55,661 tickets in total.

Drunk driving kills nearly 12,000 people each year in the United States. One person dies every 45 minutes of an alcohol-related crash: — an average of 32 people a day, with every one of those deaths preventable.

Impaired driving can result in jail time, the loss of a license, a higher insurance rate, and dozens of unanticipated expenses. Charges related to impaired driving carry fines of up to $10,000.

The New York State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) asks you to commit to following these easy steps, so you can enjoy a safe holiday without jeopardizing lives on the road.

Before the festivities begin, plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night.

Before you start drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ridesharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call local law enforcement. You could save a life.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation’s “Have a Plan” mobile app, is available for Apple and Android smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to report a suspected impaired driver.

New Yorkers struggling with addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, community residence, or outpatient care can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.