Lawsuit Filed Against GLPP Alleging Sexual Assault By A Doctor

A lawsuit has been filed against Great Lakes Physician Practice, alleging sexual assault by one of its doctors.

The suit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court on February 1 against GLPP and Dr. Oludotun Adegoke of Lakewood alleging that between June 2021 until April 2022 the doctor mentally abused, sexually abused, harassed and sexually assaulted the plaintiff at his offices located at 15 South Main Street in Jamestown. The plaintiff has been identified only as CWNH Doe 17.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from GLPP.

In March 2023, WGRZ reported that the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant in a Lakewood residence.

Police report that as part of an investigation 36-year old Oludotun Adegoke was arrested. He has been charged with third degree rape and third-degree sexual abuse.