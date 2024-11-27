‘Light Up The Point’ Event Coming To Bemus Point on Saturday

Bemus Point‘s “Light Up The Point” event is happening this Saturday.

From noon to 7:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy a Holiday Market in the Skillmans/EBC parking lot, featuring a variety of vendors, including kettle corn. Additionally, Bemus Point Central School will be decorating Christmas trees that will be displayed along Lakeside Drive.

Local businesses are hosting special activities including

– Make Tree Ornaments from 12-4PM at Lakeside Arts & Furniture

– Pony Rides, Hair Tinseling, Cupcake Decorating & More at Rock Marine. Sweet Lolita’s Cupcakes & Sweet Treats will also be on site

– Decorating Christmas Cookies at Lake Life Cafe

– Children’s Christmas Crafts from 12-3PM followed by Story Time with Mrs. Claus at the Bemus Point Library

– Open House at the Bemus Point Historical Society from 11AM-3PM

– Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides begin at Noon

– Photo Opportunity – be an Elf in Santa’s Workshop at The Ugly Peacock

– The Lawson Center will also be open from 3:00 to 5:00 PM before the parade

Saturday will culminate in the Light Up The Point Parade at 5 PM. Visitors are encouraged to wear their holiday best and join the fun with decorated golf carts and cars.

Parade participants should gather at the lineup areas by 4:45 PM: children at the bus garage and decorated cars and golf carts at the golf course. The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Main Street, where attendees will gather with Santa Claus for caroling and the lighting of the Village Tree.

For more information and event updates, visit facebook.com/visitbemuspoint or www.visitbemuspoint.com.