10,000 Maniacs: Can’t Ignore the Train, all begins in Jamestown, a small forgotten factory town in the Western part of New York state where long winters and gray skies gave way to the nuanced sound of 10,000 Maniacs. The band’s global success arrived with their first major- label record deal in 1984, but the story begins with the local scene that built their creative voice 6 years prior.

More Posts for Show: 10,000 Maniacs: Can't Ignore The Train