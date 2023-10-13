WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] 2023 Jamestown Mayoral Debate – October 12, 2023

A debate for the candidates for Mayor of Jamestown featuring incumbent Democrat Eddie Sundquist and Republican and City Council Member at Large Kim Ecklund. The event took place October 12, 2023.


WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.