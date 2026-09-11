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You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire and CCS-TV – Dennis Drew and Steve Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs – August 14, 2026

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire and CCS-TV – Dennis Drew and Steve Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs – August 14, 2026

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WRFA and CCS-TV once again teamed up for an interview with Dennis Drew and Steve Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs! WRFA’s Anthony Merchant along with CCS-TV’s Patrick Smeraldo spoke to Dennis and Steve as well as John Felton from Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union and Tim Edborg of UBS Financial (and former Maniacs drummer) about the bands 45th arts festival taking place in Jamestown labor day weekend.

www.maniacs.com
www.instagram.com/10000maniacs
www.facebook.com/CCSTelevision
www.facebook.com/WRFALP


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.