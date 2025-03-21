[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Cast of LEAR and director Emily Drew – March 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Director Emily Drew returns to AOF with the cast of her production of LEAR at the Scharmann Theatre at SUNY JCC March 27-29, April 3-5 www.sunyjcc.edu/event/lear Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)Click to share on Threads (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
