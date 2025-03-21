WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Cast of LEAR and director Emily Drew – March 21, 2025

Director Emily Drew returns to AOF with the cast of her production of LEAR at the Scharmann Theatre at SUNY JCC March 27-29, April 3-5

www.sunyjcc.edu/event/lear


