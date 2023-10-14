[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Cast of School of Rock – The Musical October 14, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant spoke with cast members of the Lucille Ball Little Theatres new production of School of Rock – The Musical www.lbltj.com/ Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
