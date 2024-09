Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant, in collaboration with CCS-TV’s Patrick Smeraldo and Connor Johnson, interviewed comedy legend Lewis Black at the National Comedy Center before Black’s Jamestown performance at the Reg Lenna as part of his final Goodbye Yeller Brick Road Tour

Special thanks to Justin Gould for the video work!

Full Video Interview: youtu.be/PVjCbODvhW4?si=Jhdzg5dO_Xgt1BTd

www.lewisblack.com/

