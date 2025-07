Chelsea O of Buffalo band Stress Dolls chats about her upcoming Westfield show at Lake Shore Center for the Arts, Chelsea’s musical history with Chautauqua County, hosting The Scene on The Bridge as well as performing a few songs off the latest Stress Dolls album Queen of No

stressdollsmusic.com

www.instagram.com/stressdolls

lakeshorecenterforthearts.com/events/aug…ers-circle

