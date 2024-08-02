[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – David Niles and Maria Ferguson of Roger Tory Peterson Institute – August 2, 2024 August 2, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant made his return to Roger Tory Peterson Institute to see and discuss the new exhibit Art That Matters to the Planet: Clarity with RTPI’s Maria Ferguson and David Niles rtpi.org/ Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
Leave a Reply