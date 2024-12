Gavin Paterniti and Sara Rafaloski stopped by the WRFA studios to talk about the local music scene and how the duo started playing together with AOF host Anthony Merchant as well as play a set of originals for an in-studio performance

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091659260500&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=cpgHJsbINksUep4s&share_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fshare%2F17xZz4EJzp%2F%3Fmibextid%3DwwXIfr#

More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire