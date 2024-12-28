WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Jason Sample – December 27, 2024

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Jason Sample – December 27, 2024

By Leave a Comment

Former Arts on Fire host Jason Sample joined current Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant to talk all about his tenure at the radio station, twenty years of WRFA, the local arts and entertainment scene and much more


More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.