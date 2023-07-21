[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Infinity Visual and Performing Arts Students

Students of the Infinity Visual and Performing Arts joined us as the July 2023 performers of Arts on Fire LIVE

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2023 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.