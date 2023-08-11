[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – Miranda Wilcox and Olivia Frances

Arts on Fire LIVE continues for August 2023 with a double bill performance from Miranda Wilcox and Olivia Frances along with Q+A’s with host Anthony Merchant

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2023 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.