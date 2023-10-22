[LISTEN] Arts on Fire LIVE – St. Vith

Arts on Fire LIVE continues for October 2023 with an electric performance from St. Vith along with interviews with AOF host Anthony Merchant

ABOUT AOF LIVE:

Arts On Fire LIVE brings you the very best of Chautauqua County’s local artists via a live, in-studio performance!

The show is produced and broadcast by WRFA-LP 107.9 FM, Kranky Plate Productions, and the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.

All 2023 Arts on Fire LIVE performances are made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting’s American Rescue Plan Act Stabilization Grant.

stvithband.com/