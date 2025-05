Performance Collective Madness Most Discreet (Emily Drew, Rusty Allen, Julie Reed, Matthew McWilliams) made their Arts on Fire return to act out a few scenes from their production of Moonlight Revels and to talk about their upcoming Third Thursday performances and more with AOF host Anthony Merchant

www.instagram.com/madnessmostdiscreetco

www.facebook.com/madnessmostdiscreet

www.facebook.com/share/1B8BqjkZpp

