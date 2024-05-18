[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Marc Smith – May 17, 2024 May 18, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Local musician Marc Smith spoke with AOF host Anthony Merchant all about the upcoming benefit and fundraiser for Shriners Hospitals at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds May 24th & 25th www.facebook.com/events/1897852327400288\ Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
