Mark Sasse of Jamestown Community College stopped by WRFA to talk with AOF host Anthony Merchant all about bringing his production Tales of Wonder to the United States for its first US run right here in Jamestown – December 4th-7th

Tix – ci.ovationtix.com/36201/production/1203392

www.sunyjcc.edu/experience/arts/scharmann-theatre

www.facebook.com/scharmanntheatre

