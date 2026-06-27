[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland – June 19, 2026

Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland talked with AOF host Anthony Merchant about bringing the show to The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, learning to dance at age four, growing up in Buffalo and much more
More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland talked with AOF host Anthony Merchant about bringing the show to The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, learning to dance at age four, growing up in Buffalo and much more
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply