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You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland – June 19, 2026

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland – June 19, 2026

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Mattie Pennington of A Taste of Ireland talked with AOF host Anthony Merchant about bringing the show to The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, learning to dance at age four, growing up in Buffalo and much more

www.atasteofirelandshow.com


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