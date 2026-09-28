[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Mayville Bluegrass Festival 2026 Highlights – September 18, 2026

Hear performances from Bill Ward & Friends and The Travesties Trio at the 2026 Mayville Bluegrass Festival.
Special thanks to Sally Schaefer for the audio!
www.facebook.com/mayvillebluegrass
More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
Hear performances from Bill Ward & Friends and The Travesties Trio at the 2026 Mayville Bluegrass Festival.
Special thanks to Sally Schaefer for the audio!
www.facebook.com/mayvillebluegrass
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