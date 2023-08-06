[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Melody Thomas Scott

Television icon and Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott spoke with Arts on Fire host Anthony Merchant about her upcoming visit to Jamestown for her fundraiser for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre, her connections to the area, developing the character Nikki Newman over the decades on Young and the Restless, the lasting legacy of Lucille Ball, writing her memoir Always Young and Restless and much more

