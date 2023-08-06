WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

By Leave a Comment

Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root and Uprooted joined WRFAs Anthony Merchant to talk about his upcoming Jamestown performance at the Roger Tory Peterson Institute, how his songwriting process has changed over the years, Rusted Root’s platinum selling record When I Woke turning 30 in 2024, what the Pittsburgh music scene was like in the early days of Rusted Root, how the formation of Uprooted came about and much more

www.michaelglabicki.com
rtpi.org
www.instagram.com/michaelglabicki
www.facebook.com/MichaelGlabickiofRustedRoot


More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.