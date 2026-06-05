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[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – R3LL0 – 05-29-26

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Artist R3LLO makes his return to Arts on Fire to talk new music, upcoming shows and his plans for the rest of the year with AOF host Anthony Merchant

www.soundcloud.com/young-rello-468677534

 


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.