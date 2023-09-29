WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – The Hallow Society

Sean Lander and Scott Slade of The Hallow Society stopped by the WRFA studios to play some songs and talk rock n roll with AOF host Anthony Merchant

