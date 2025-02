Ben Medina (10,000 Maniacs Guitarist) and Dan Tritten stopped by WRFA to play some songs and talk with AOF host Anthony Merchant all about their group The Medina and Tritten Experience, how Ben joined 10,000 Maniacs, what the local music scene back home in Rockford, IL and much more

facebook.com/p/The-Medina-Tri…-100092091237671

youtube.com/playlist?list=PLB…-zVeTpfhyLRsF6s6i

maniacs.com

instagram.com/10000maniacs

