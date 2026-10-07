[LISTEN] Arts on Fire – Tj Buck – October 02, 2026 October 7, 2026 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Tj Buck is back on the show to talk all about his new novels Kingdom of Dirt and Show Me the Devil as well as what he has been personally reading and listening to www.instagram.com/tjbuck1963 Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on X (Opens in new window) X Print (Opens in new window) Print More Posts for Show: Arts on Fire
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