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[LISTEN] Community Matter – Kim Ecklund – August 6, 2026

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Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund shares thoughts on the passing of City Council member Tony Dolce while also giving us an update on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Kim Ecklund

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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.