[LISTEN] Community Matters – 150th State Assembly Candidates Debate – October 17, 2024

We bring you the 150th State Assembly Candidate Debate between Democrat Mike Bobseine and Republican Andrew Molitor that aired live on WRFA on October 10, 2024.

