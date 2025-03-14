WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2023 City of Jamestown Audit Presentation – March 13, 2025

Drescher and Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presented the results of the 2023 audit of City of Jamestown finances to Jamestown City Council on March 10.

Drescher and Malecki Partner Carl Widmer presented the results of the 2023 audit to Jamestown City Council (March 10, 2025)


