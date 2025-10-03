WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – 2026 Proposed Executive Budget Presentation – October 2, 2025

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel presented his proposed 2026 Executive Budget to the Chautauqua County Legislature on September 24, 2025. We bring you that presentation here.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel presents proposed 2026 County Budget to the Chautauqua County Legislature (September 24, 2025)


Recent News

