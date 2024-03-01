[LISTEN] Community Matters – Andrew Molitor – February 29, 2024 March 1, 2024 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Westfield Republican Andrew Molitor has announced he is running for the 150th State Assembly District seat. State Assembly Candidate Andrew Molitor with his family Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)
