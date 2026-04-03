[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Humane Society – April 2, 2026

We hear about the success of St. Pawtrick’s month promotion and about other animals looking for their “fur-ever” home from Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s Brian Papalia and Amanda Sublett.
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A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.
We hear about the success of St. Pawtrick’s month promotion and about other animals looking for their “fur-ever” home from Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s Brian Papalia and Amanda Sublett.
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