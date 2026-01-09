WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Humane Society – January 8, 2026

The Chautauqua County Humane Society has a family movie night planned this month and something special in February for Valentine’s Day. Director of Fundraising & Communication Brian Papalia fills us in.


