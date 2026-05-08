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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua County Humane Society – May 7, 2026

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Chautauqua County Humane Society‘s Brian Papalia and Amanda Sublett visit WRFA to talk about upcoming events and future updates to the shelter.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.