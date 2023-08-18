WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

Community Matters – Chautauqua Lake Boat User Fee Public Meeting – August 17, 2023

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Lake Boat User Fee Public Meeting – August 17, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Here’s the public meeting that was held on Tuesday, August 25, 2023 about the next steps for looking into a boat user fee for Chautauqua Lake.

Barton & Loguidice Senior Managing Community Planner Jayme Berschard addresses audience at Boat User Fee Public Meeting (August 15, 2023)


