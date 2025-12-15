WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame – December 11, 2025

The Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame recently announced the eight individuals will be inducted in February. We sat down with Hall of Fame President Randy Anderson to talk about each of the honorees.


