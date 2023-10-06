[LISTEN] Community Matters – County Executive Wendel Issues Emergency Order #2 – October 5, 2023 October 6, 2023 By WRFA Radio Leave a Comment Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announces a new emergency order regarding New York City sending homeless people upstate. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announces Emergency Order #2 (September 29, 2023) Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)More Posts for Show: Community Matters
