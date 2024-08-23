WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Kevin Whitaker – August 22, 2024

As the start of a new school year looms, we sit down with Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker to discuss what’s in store for the 2024-25 year.

Kevin Whitaker


