You are here: Home / News / Audio / [LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Marion Divers on Chautauqua Lake – August 1, 2024

[LISTEN] Community Matters – Dr. Marion Divers on Chautauqua Lake – August 1, 2024

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Dr. Marion Divers presented on the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration effort to the Chautauqua County Legislature at their July 24, 2024 meeting.


