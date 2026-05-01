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[LISTEN] Community Matters – Ellen Ditonto – April 30, 2026

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The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will hold their 5th annual ReTool’26 Conference on Tuesday, June 9. BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto gives us the details.


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WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.